'AITA for being upset my friend essentially called my mom a bad person for looking older than her age?'

HungryTeapot wrote:

NTA. You'll find that if you decide to be just as rude about your friend's mum, all of a sudden your friend will be upset and would be annoyed if you brushed it off as not that deep. Sometimes people like this need a mirror in order to see what's wrong. Other times they're just arseholes and not really your friend. It's up to you to figure out which it is, but it's better doing it sooner rather than later.