"AITA for being upset with my husband about my child’s birth certificate errors?"

A bit of backstory: I (35F) had a really traumatic birth where the baby and I almost died. During the labor, my partner (37M) left a few times to tend to our pets and attend a mandatory work training. Each time he left, something awful happened to me in the hospital: I admit that I hold some feelings of resentment toward him for not being there to advocate/protect me.

So here’s the situation: during/ after my birth, I was on a medication which prevented me from moving/even opening my eyes so my spouse took care of all the paperwork for our baby. I don’t know if he made a mistake or the hospital did, but there was an error on the hospital birth record and on the official birth certificate filed with the state.