'AITA for being upset that my husband prioritizes his disabled sibling over our daughter?'

I have begged him to help me with everything mentioned above, and he has repeatedly said “I cared for my brother for 10 years, I’ve already done all that, it’s your turn,” “I had to change a middle schoolers diaper, you can change a babies diaper” or “I work all day, this is your responsibility”

I am basically a stay at home mom at the moment and am on short term disability due to the damage caused by the traumatic birth. In the beginning he cared for me and made sure I had everything I needed as my c-section incision healed, but now that he is back to work, I get no help even though I really need it