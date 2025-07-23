'AITA for being upset that my husband’s stepmom hijacked our wedding?'

This was too late for us as it was when we needed to be having the photos taken we had other resturants in mind but the distance seemed to be an issue. So we suggested we all go back to their house for drinks and the kids could have some food there and so could anyone else if they wanted to as there would only be a max of 9 people.

That way, I could take off my dress, i could have a small snack, we could cut the cake and then head to the beach for photos. Afterwards, we planned to go for a nice dinner with just his dad and stepmom.