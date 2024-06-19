"AITA for being upset that my wife didn't give me what I wanted for Father's Day to get back at me?"

I very well could be wrong and maybe I deserved it but I can't be sure. I will include both sides of the argument. She does contribute to the household despite not working so no, I don't want to hear comments about finances. She has plenty of money saved from when she was working prior to giving birth.

So, for Mother's Day I had to work. My wife was at home with all 4 of our children all day. Our kids are 13, 10, 9 and 6 months. I had been working for 2 weeks straight at that point and hadnt gotten the opportunity to grab her anything for Mother's Day so after I got out of work, I went shopping. I got home at 8pm.