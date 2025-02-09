'I was berated by my GF because I wasn’t ready to get married after 3 weeks of dating.' AITA? + UPDATE

She is yelling, causing a scene, and then gets in someone’s face. At that point, I rush over and try to de-escalate the situation. We flag down a cop and explain what happened and who assaulted her.

The cop took down the information, but then another call came in, and he left in a hurry. We took an Uber back to her place, and her friends came over. We told them what had happened.

I was in shock; I couldn’t believe it. None of that had to happen; we didn’t have to go to the bar, we didn’t have to take more shots, she didn’t have to mouth off to security when they were asking everyone to leave, she didn’t have to get in some random guy's face.