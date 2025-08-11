"AITA for choosing my best friend as my best man instead of my step brother?"

I'm (24m) getting married to my fiancee (28f) in two weeks. My step brother "Pete"(25m) is mad that I chose my best friend "Charles"(28m) as my best man. Honestly, choosing Charles was a no-brainer because Pete and I aren't close.

Yeah, we're step brothers, but we never lived together. I used to live with my mom and he lives with my dad and step mom. We didn't go to school together. We only "hung out" when I visited my dad, and even then, the times he came out of his room when I was over were few and far between.

Even in the last 6 months. I can count on one hand the number of times I've talked to Pete. Where as I've talked to Charles pretty much every single day in the last 6 months.

I used to invite Pete to do things with me and call to chat so we could actually have a brotherly relationship but he never accepted any of my invitations or answered any of my calls so I gave up trying. He's made it clear to me that he doesn't want much to do with me.