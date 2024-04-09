'AITA for refusing to be maid of honour over a bridesmaid, causing her to get fired?' + Update

Elliot and I also met up to talk. He explained that Kathy has a bad relationship with her family, that’s why she was really hoping to bond with his. He also said she has a lot of insecurities and that she projected a lot of these issues onto me.

As for why, he shed some light on this, too. Elliot’s best friend (my family by marriage) shared some things with her and kind of over-egged some stories and it set Kathy on this path of thinking I was Regina George, basically. Elliot has tried to correct her but she won’t hear it.