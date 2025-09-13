"AITA for telling my best friend he can’t be in my wedding after he made a comment about my job?"

I (29M) am getting married in a few months, and I’ve been planning my wedding for about a year now. My best friend (30M) is supposed to be one of my groomsmen, and I’ve been really excited to have him stand by me on my big day.

However, there’s an issue with something he said recently that’s really bothering me. Last week, my fiancée (27F) and I had a small get-together at our place with a few close friends, including my best friend, who I’ll call “Jake.”

During the evening, we started talking about our jobs. I’ve been working as a software developer for a few years now, and I’m really passionate about it. Jake, on the other hand, works in sales and isn’t exactly fond of tech-related conversations.