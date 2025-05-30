Best friend’s surprise pregnancy triggers new dad’s lifelong rivalry. 'He always one-ups me.' AITA? + UPDATE

And now I hate myself for the following : I was crushed inside. It was no longer a special announcement, it became another thing we'd have in common. I stayed polite and played along but I was not happy at all about it. They didn't plan to do it. They didn't do it just because we wanted one. It just happened.

And yet I have this feeling that it's exactly what happened : he went in his 30s with no stable relationship, met someone just to move in with her kid 3 months later, then have a kid with her NOT EVEN A YEAR into their relationship.

I hate every single word that I wrote in this post.