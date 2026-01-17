'AITA for saying my best friend is to blame because she cheated with my ex?'

After hearing it I decided to cut Aron totally off, he asked for one last chance and I gave it to him. Since then to 2023 July, I kept asking him what did he do with whom. But he kept telling me fake stories that made no sense or literally “I didn’t do anything with anyone” with a nonchalant attitude.

I felt very confused and sad at the same time. One day, God knows what he felt and thought of, he confessed to me about making out with a girl but refused to tell me the whole thing. He didn’t even want to say who she was.