'AITA for informing my parents that my best friend kicked me out of his apartment' UPDATED

See, if he had asked me to move out, I’d understand, okay yeah, maybe you want to take your relationship to the next level, okay. But it was a DEMAND. And not only that, he wanted to put space between our friendship.

It was so hurtful, I’ve known him for 16 years and that’s it? I’m gone for someone he’s known for 7 months?

I said he was choosing a short relationship over his sister, and that I don’t want him to contact me if he’s going to be like that, he said I was overreacting, but I called my parents and got them to pick me up

Literally thank god they don’t live far away, but like, what if they did? What did he expect me to do? Just sleep outside or something?