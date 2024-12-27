'AITA for telling my best friend I can’t be her MOH because she’s cheating on her fiancé?'

"AITA for telling my best friend I can’t be her maid of honor because she’s cheating on her fiancé?"

My best friend of 12 years lives in another state and has been in a relationship with her girlfriend for 5 years and recently got engaged. They’re planning to get married next year and she asked me to be her maid of honor which I previously said yes to.

Over the last couple months, she’s been confiding in me that she has been cheating on her fiancé - and I don’t mean one accidental thing, I mean having a full blown, intentional, ongoing affair.

I’ve been having many conversations on the phone with her about the situation, and she has seemed to be remorseful and know that what she’s doing is wrong, and has expressed many other issues with the relationship and know that she should break up with her.