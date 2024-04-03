Best friend skips surprise wedding for dog, 'she felt I had chosen my pet over our friendship.' AITA?

Also, I think if your dog had passed, and you had not been there at the end, you'd have felt terrible. As a dog owner who was there with my dog at the end, I'd say your friend is missing a sensitivity chip and doesn't understand your predicament. Would I be correct in assuming that she is not a pet owner (that is, a "pet guardian" or "pet custodian" like you)? I know a number of folks who have never owned or been responsible for a pet, long-term, and who feel the way Emma felt.