Bride’s chaotic 'best friend' attempts to sabotage wedding plans. + UPDATE

Ever since the divorce, my own wedding planning has become unbearable. She is constantly telling me how marriage doesn't work, love can't save things, etc, etc... and criticizes how much I'm spending on my wedding when she had hers for a few hundred (vegas wedding).

It's gotten to the point where she's rude to the vendors I'm meeting with, but she gets really upset when I don't take her to meetings since she's the "maid of honor". So I'm at the point where I just want to cut her out of the wedding (like I should've done in the first place). However, when I confessed this to a mutual friend, my friend let me know to be careful because Jess can be really vindictive.