'My best friend wants me to break up with my boyfriend and I don't know why.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

She claimed he was ignoring me and lashed out when I tried to talk to him (TF?). She then supposedly tried to tell me he was acting toxic towards me and that I should leave. To which I “supposedly” refused and told her to mind her own effing business.

Then when I left, Blake had told her he was going to marry me, and that's when she lashed out. So other than that last part, she told a WHOLE BIG FAT LIE. After some confirmation from other friends, it was clear that's the story she told.

I was pissed. And so was Blake. Especially since his proposal was ruined. Some commenters and even my sister suggested I get everyone who was told this lie to meet with me and clear the air. So we decided to do that.