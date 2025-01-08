'My best friend's fiancée is jealous of me and wants me out of his life.' UPDATED 3X

I really can’t blame Emily in her position because he really crossed the line by moving in with you - I get the grief part, but that is beyond inappropriate and makes you more like his fiancée than Emily.

The fact that he ignores her when you are around is also extremely disrespectful, he should’ve tried to get you two to bond. It doesn’t sound like he is ready to get married to Emily, he shouldn’t have to choose between you two but his fiancée should also always come first.

Twelve days later, the OP returned with another update.

Hey all! I thought I’d just give you an update on what happened since I made my first post on here. A few hours after Troy broke up with Emily he broke down in tears and was miserable.