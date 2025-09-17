"My best friend's husband went through my phone... and it ended our friendship. AITA?"

For context, my best friend and I have been close for years - friends since we were little, went to high school together, being through all the ups and downs of life, I was her maid of honour at her wedding, we even have a couple matching tattoos together. She's one of those people I always thought would be in my life forever.

We've shared everything with each other, and I've always respected her marriage and kept things friendly with her husband. So much so that I was actually friends with him before they got together, there had been any times that we were there for each other and I consider him to always be one of my best friends! That's why what happened completely shocked me and has left our friendship in pieces.