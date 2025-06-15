'My best friends left me on wedding morning. AITA for still being upset?'

I feel that the window of time to acknowledge it to them is passing, and to be honest I don’t even know if there is any point because nothing can be changed now. The ceremony and reception ended up going great and it seemed that everyone had a good time. The two of them did a speech for me and it was very heartfelt.

I know what they mean to me, and what I mean to them, but I still cannot seem to let go of a small piece of resentment for the wedding morning I was looking so forward to. Am I over exaggerating or being too dramatic? Should I talk to them? Or should I take the day as a whole for how beautiful it was, and move forward.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

CallmeAuntAypo