'AITA for choosing to go to my best friend’s wedding over my sister's?'

My sister got upset and told us that we could just cancel on them and that they should understand since she is my blood relative and my only sister and argued that she was more important than a friend from high school. We told her that we would not cancel on them and she would have to pick another date or accept that we wouldn’t be there.

2 days later knowing this information my sister booked her wedding venue for the same night as my friends wedding and continued to be upset with my girlfriend and I.