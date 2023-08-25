Best man brother-of-the-groom mentions going out with the bride in speech; AITA?

Even if it's an adorable meet-cute of a story, mentioning that the bride is your ex in the Best Man speech isn't usually recommended...

Still, there are always exceptions to every hardcore rule of wedding etiquette 101. So, when a conflicted former Best Man decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As^hole,' people were ready to weigh in.

AITA? In my best man speech I recounted that I went out with the bride before she got together with my brother...

So a couple of years ago my twin brother Ric and I met his now wife Nikki through mutual friends. I liked Nikki and asked her out, she said yes, we had coffee and a great time.

I asked if she wanted to go out again, she apologized and told me that she thinks I’m a great guy that’s why she gave going out with me a shot but for some reason it’s Ric that she’s attracted to (Ric and I are identical twins).