'Best man is dropping out of my wedding because I don’t want to be friends with his girlfriend.'

He says I ghosted her and handled the ending of the friendship in a cowardly way. When my fiancé said that his brother needs to treat me with respect in their family and around the wedding his response was that no, because of how I acted ending the friendship with his girlfriend I do not deserve respect.

I feel terrible for what im putting my fiancé through and sorry for myself that these people are so hell bent on controlling me for some reason. We are thinking of having someone else be the best man. I can’t believe this is all happening two months out from our wedding.

Later the same day, the OP returned with an update.