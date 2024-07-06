'AITA for firing my best man because he proposed at my wedding?'

My (30M) wedding was supposed to be the happiest day of my life. My wife (28F) and I spent months planning every detail, and it turned out perfect—almost. My best man, let's call him John (32M), has been my closest friend since childhood. Naturally, I asked him to be my best man, and he accepted with excitement.
The ceremony was beautiful, and the reception was even better. Everything was going smoothly until the speeches. John got up to give his best man speech. At first, it was full of the usual jokes and heartfelt stories, which everyone enjoyed.
But then, out of nowhere, he turned to his girlfriend (25F) and started talking about their relationship. Before I knew it, he was down on one knee, proposing to her right there in the middle of my reception!
The room went silent. I could feel my wife's hand squeezing mine tighter and tighter. John's girlfriend said yes, and everyone started clapping and cheering, but I was fuming. I felt like my special day had been hijacked. Instead of celebrating our marriage, everyone was now focused on John and his fiancée.
After the initial shock wore off, I confronted John and told him he was out of line. He said he thought it would be a great surprise and assumed I would be happy for him. I told him he was selfish and inconsiderate, and I ended up kicking him out of the reception.
Now, some of our mutual friends are saying I overreacted and that I should have let it slide for the sake of our friendship. My wife fully supports my decision, but I'm starting to wonder if I was too harsh. AITA for firing my best man and kicking him out of my wedding for proposing during my reception?
NTA! What the hell?! Talk about stealing someone’s thunder!!! That was your special day, and he robbed it from you!!’
Inside-Werewolf-3400 OP responded:
I’m so sick of this guy. He loves pranks and plays them on my wife constantly, including killing one of her pet fish a few months ago, messing up her makeup when he was staying with her before the wedding. So sick of him to be honest.
Edit: I said “I’m so sick of this guy” in a moment of anger and frustration. In retrospect, I regret saying that. He’s still my best friend and while he’s made some mistakes, we’ll always be there for each other.
What's the funny part? honestly asking.
Inside-Werewolf-3400 OP responded:
It’s called dark humor. Not defending it. Still see the humor in it.
Your friend is a sociopath who enjoys tormenting your wife, and you enable it. I really hope she is able to get away from you.
Inside-Werewolf-3400 OP responded:
He didn’t just kill it. The prank was he left the fish in her toilet for her to find. I’m not defending it, but there was a comedic element to it. It wasn’t done out of sadism or whatever, it was done out of humor.
You can’t even conceive that somebody would defend their friend of 20 years even after they made a couple mistakes. Christ, you people are pathetic. You have no concept of friendship. It’s sad and I feel sorry for you.