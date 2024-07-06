"AITA for firing my best man because he proposed at my wedding?"

My (30M) wedding was supposed to be the happiest day of my life. My wife (28F) and I spent months planning every detail, and it turned out perfect—almost. My best man, let's call him John (32M), has been my closest friend since childhood. Naturally, I asked him to be my best man, and he accepted with excitement.

The ceremony was beautiful, and the reception was even better. Everything was going smoothly until the speeches. John got up to give his best man speech. At first, it was full of the usual jokes and heartfelt stories, which everyone enjoyed.

But then, out of nowhere, he turned to his girlfriend (25F) and started talking about their relationship. Before I knew it, he was down on one knee, proposing to her right there in the middle of my reception!