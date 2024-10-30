'AITA for being angry that my husband ran a background report and dug up dirt from my past?' UPDATED

He knew the truth about it (not all he bad stuff and not every detail but what I used to do and why) but he purposely dug into it deeper knowing I didn’t want to tell anyone and want to keep it in my past. It was the worst thing in the world that I have ever experienced.

I’m not going to get into details or anything. I didn’t want to talk about it at the moment. Maybe later in the years but I’m still working on it. That’s why I go to therapy.