'AITA for betraying my friend by telling her husband about her affair?'

One night we decided to get dinner and a drink, and she told me she wanted me to meet a new friend of hers she met through work. We drove to their place, which turned out to be a very decrepit modular home owned by a much older man. I have nothing against modular homes, but this one was in poor condition with the toilet nearly falling through the bathroom floor (needless to say I held my bladder).

Turns out she has been having an affair on her husband with this man. My first impression of him was that he was a bit of a loser, but what do I know, I only met him once for about an hour. I did feel a bit guilty, as I have formed a friendship with her husband as well over the years and think of her family as my own family.