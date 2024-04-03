Firstborn tells 'awful' parents, 'being there for your new kids doesn't make it better.' AITA?

For years my parents resented me. I know it, they know it and my grandparents know it. They showed it in smaller ways. Complaining when I asked for their signature or when my grandparents told them they needed to show up at parent conferences at my school.

They would grumble about me being sick and ask my grandparents to "deal with it". Sometimes they would take me to an amusement park and get annoyed when they couldn't go on all the rides together because that meant leaving me alone.

Sometimes my grandparents had plans and couldn't let me stay with them for a night and my parents wanted to go out. Then they had more kids who are 3 and 1 now and they are way better parents to them. I'm not saying they're perfect because nobody is.