'AITA for telling my boyfriend I got the 'ick' after he opened up to me for the first time?'

He said that coming home reminds me of 'her' and would text me random things like 'this shampoo smells reminds me of this time' or 'my dad ordered the same takeout i was eating when she broke up with me', etc.

He also keeps asking me if he should message her. This is how our conversations would go: Him: should I message her? I want to wish her happy Christmas

Me: no. if she wanted to talk, she'd message you like she said; Him: but I miss having a friend. I just want to talk to her

Me: dude breaking her boundary isn't going to make her want to talk;Him: but I wanna talk to her :(

Him: I miss her; Him: she was fun to hang out with

Now imagine this conversation happening every day for a week. Going back and forth.