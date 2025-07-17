'AITA for kicking out my BF after he refused to show basic respect towards my kids’ father?'

NickholeClark said:

Idk. My partner and I live together. I do not interact with his ex wife when she comes to get the kids. And my partner doesn't interact with my ex husband when he comes to get our kids either. There is really no need, as they have met already. I also do not interact with my ex husband's gf. And I'm sure she lives there. Or is there most of the time at least. I've met her already. No need to talk.