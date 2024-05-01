'I think my BF might be smacking me in his sleep on purpose. How common is this?' MAJOR UPDATE

Three days later, OP shared an update.

I told him about the post and said I think the real issue is that I’ve become this distrusting of him due to his lies and odd behavior. And what does he do to mend it? Nothing. I can’t change him or make him see the light. He stopped hitting me the next two nights but he kept doing other manipulative behavior.

He always stops replying or talking to me for days if I want to talk about heavy relationship stuff like questioning when he’s going to be able to pay me back the $1k he owes me. He lost his ID so he gave me $50 to go to the dispo for him which really hurt my feelings because he has money for frivolous things but hasn’t started paying me back at all.