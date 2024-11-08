'AITA for not caring that my BF’s mom won't attend our wedding since his brother is not invited?'

Edit: I’m mostly battling with the fact that my poor boyfriend will have no brother and no mother at his wedding. His dad in not exactly reliable so he may or may not show up. His sister and her kids and his aunt and uncle and cousins who are about all our age will definitely be there but that’s about it for his family :/

I just feel bad even though he thoroughly agreed with it. It has to hurt him more than me obviously. That’s my conflict between keeping to my word or possibly allowing him to attend with like a babysitter or something to force him to stay away from the drinks. Idk. I don’t want to do that but I feel bad specifically for my boyfriend’s sake.