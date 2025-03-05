'WIBTA for breaking up with my BF because his mom said I wasn’t allowed to speak unless spoken to…a year ago?' + 1YR UPDATE

For me, she had crossed a line that was unforgivable, and I do not see myself ever being able to trust her. In my personal opinion, I think someone who is willing to weaponize someone’s mental health–especially their SON’S mental health–cannot ever be trusted around children.

In therapy, I brought this up, and we agreed that this was alarming behavior we did not want our kids to be around, and that the only way she would ever be allowed to be around our children is if she was in years of intensive therapy and we saw long-term and radical change in her.

Even then, it would be heavily supervised until we felt they were old enough to make their own decisions. I was feeling a lot more confident in my partner's ability to see toxic behaviors and put up boundaries.