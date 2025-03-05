'WIBTA for breaking up with my BF because his mom said I wasn’t allowed to speak unless spoken to…a year ago?' + 1YR UPDATE

I’m sorry in advance this is so long, but it’s been a lot, so…buckle up lol. My bf (32M) and I(27F) have been friends for 5+ years and close friends for 3+. A little over 2 years ago, we began hooking up, but both agreed we didn’t want a relationship at the time. It didn’t take long though for both of us to develop feelings, and we agreed it was best we went our separate ways.
However, February ‘23, he invited me out to lunch, and confessed to me that that had been a mistake, and when he pictured his future, it always involved me. By the end of the conversation we both admitted to having strong feelings for each other and wanting to give dating a shot.
So from that point, things progressed fairly quickly as we already knew each other very deeply (even when we were just friends, we often could read each other’s minds). We soon began to talk plans of when we would get engaged/married/have kids in the coming years. These feelings were also communicated very early on to his parents—remember that for later.
Also, before I get into what his family has said/done I want to preface something. When I tell you this man is the most loving, caring and kind man I have ever met, I really, really mean it.
I have been in abusive relationships in the past and had honestly just given up on dating. If I was not with him, I do not think I would be planning a future with another person. He has met all my friends and family, and they have welcomed him with open arms.
My friends adore how well he treats me and he truly has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Any issues we have had we talked through calmly together and worked past.
About six months into our relationship, I began to express more frequently that I wanted to meet his mom and dad. For context, they are still married (although it is VERY strained), and at the beginning of our relationship he had moved in with them, less than 10 minutes down the road from my parent's house, and about 15 minutes down the road from my home.
We had stopped by his parents home several times where I was asked to wait in the car, and once we had to meet them at a gas station late one night (for important medical reasons), and again I was asked to wait in the car. He always explained it as he needs our meeting to be under the “right circumstances”.
Soon after that, I met his uncle and his uncle's family. It went so well, we made the 2.5 hour roundtrip drive to hang out with his uncle again once or twice in the following months. I remember my heart being so full seeing how kind and welcoming his uncle’s family was.
However, I still had not met his parents. When I finally met his mom, it was fine, but she did come across as very "my way or the highway" and got upset with a waiter that was calling out orders in the restaurant.
As someone who grew up in a semi-cultish church, I was already too familiar with her holier-than-thou Pastor’s Wife, with a dash of Karen persona (if you know, you know). A few weeks later I also met his dad at a soccer game, but he left after about 10 mins, no speaking to me much.
I saw his mom once or twice after that, and she didn’t make much of an effort to speak to me or get to know me, and her behavior towards me in these small interactions became increasingly rude, such as walking away while I was in the middle of inviting her over for dinner, as my bf had just moved in and had already expressed to his dad he wanted to have his parents over so we could cook for them.
At the time, I thought maybe she didn’t hear me. Eventually, at his uncle’s Christmas party, I began to really notice his mom doing passive-aggressive behaviors towards me, and how intentional it seemed.
For example, she randomly began talking in front of me about how terrible public schools are, and how she never would have let her kids be educated by inept public school teachers from the south (both my bf and his brother went to an extremely expensive, international private school k-12), while knowing that not only am I a product of southern public schools, but also a southern public school teacher myself.
She said other passive aggressive things like this throughout the night, and also would ignore me or respond in only one or two words when I tried to speak with her. When I told her about the poinsettia I bought for her, she visibly rolled her eyes and seemed annoyed. She also would turn her back to me or come to stand in front of me with her back to me while I was in group conversation.
I mentioned that night to my bf when we were alone how uncomfortable her behavior had made me feel. He tried to explain a lot of it as just the business of the night and said we would all be able to get to know each other a lot better in Boston.
You see, we planned for my birthday (which is on NYE eve) to go visit his brother in Boston, and last-minute found out that his parents had an extra room in the house they had been loaned by a friend, and that they were going on almost the exact same days as us.
My boyfriend had asked if we could stay with them, and his father said yes. So (stupidly) I gaslit myself that everything had simply been coincidence and I was being too sensitive and was optimistic as I packed my suitcase.
Once we landed in Boston, I came down with a cold, and my bf with medical issues became very ill. I was terrified he was going to end up in the ER. I was constantly running to the corner store to get medicine he asked for, and even walked two miles to get him Italian wedding soup from Whole Foods because I was trying to keep his sodium levels down (hydration was a big concern to keep him out of the ER).
Meanwhile, his mom went out of her way to not speak to me, make passive-aggressive comments to other people that seemed directed at me, be overly nice to everyone else, and would walk in front of me and put her back to me any time we were standing in a group (especially on my birthday when we were all at a escape room arcade).
If I spoke to her, she would walk away in the middle of me talking or wave me off the way you shoo a dog. When we returned home, I spoke to my bf about her behavior and he said he had noticed it too and was not sure why she was acting that way.
The only explanation he could come up with is that we were "very different" personality-wise. He said he was going to speak to her about treating me with respect. However, when he tried to have this convo, she proceeded to talk poorly about me for 2+ hours, and my bf claims he just froze as he didn't know what to do.
He tried his best to defend me but admitted he dissociated for a lot of the conversation. She claimed I was controlling (because I gave him NyQuil when he asked for it, and she doesn’t like NyQuil) and that I spoke for him (because I told her I was worried about his fever and his cough), then claimed I had tried to physically block her access to him while he was sick (this straight-up never happened).
After him and I having a very serious discussion about setting boundaries with his mom, he tried to speak to her again, and explain that I was trying to be helpful and I have good intentions. The conversation went much the same as before.
My bf asked if she would be willing to sit down and speak with me as it seemed there were a lot of miscommunications going on. She responded that she didn’t feel it was “her place” to have to talk to me.
At first, I told my bf no because I didn’t like that she was going into with the mindset I needed to be “put in my place” but my bf insisted that was not the point of the convo. I could see how much it was hurting my bf, and so reluctantly I agreed and reached out to her.
With my bf’s help, I drafted and eventually sent a text apologizing if any of my behavior had been hurtful, expressing my intention was to care for him in a time of need, and expressing I wish she had given me the chance to explain these things at the time so we could clear up any misunderstandings.
I also said that although we do not have to be best friends, I hoped in the future we would both treat each other with respect because we both cared about my bf. She responded with a day and time she wanted to sit down and chat at Starbucks.
The day arrives, and I walk in to my bf, who said he would meet me there from work, already inside and standing with his parents waiting on me. Immediately, I had a sinking feeling. As you can imagine, the 3 hour conversation went terrible, but some highlights of my favorite things she said to me are:
Unless she comes up to me and asks me to speak, she doesn’t want to hear what I have to say. She should be allowed to do what she wants with her body when I asked if she could please stop walking into the middle of groups while I’m talking with others and putting her back to me so I am excluded from the discussion.
She had in fact been kind to me because she “allowed” me to hug her first when she entered her son’s home (context: I bought the home 100% independently before he and I ever started dating; but I guess since a man moved in it’s his now—I’m just a silly little girl). She also was kind to me because she prayed an asthma attack away (it was definitely not the person who lent me their rescue inhaler that saved the day).
“Don’t look at him, look at me. WE are having a conversation” because I turned to my boyfriend hoping he would chime in when I pointed out neither he nor I remember anything remotely close to me physically blocking her from entering the door to our room.
This was when she wanted to ask him what his symptoms were and what he took—moments after asking me the exact same questions, and then walking away before I could answer and barging into our room. I was behind her at this point, so I am not sure how she could have even perceived I tried blocking her).
I was controlling because I was self conscious (amazing that someone who has never asked a single question about me knows me so well!). Also because I gave my bf NyQuil (when he asked for it) and she doesn’t like NyQuil.
She knows everything about my bf, she has known him longer than I have, and therefore there is nothing I can tell her about him that she doesn’t already know and therefore I should not speak about him to her or anyone else.
There is nothing I can give him that she can’t give him. -Too much time has passed since the trip and I shouldn’t be bringing this up now. Repeatedly referring to me as my bf’s “friend” and a “guest of the family”.
And the icing on the cake, after berating me, gaslighting me, interrupting me, and belittling me for almost 3 hours, and me finally on the verge of tears, she jumps up, rushes into my personal space, and says “see this isn’t about me, this is about something going on with you. You are hurting, and that’s what I’m worried about”.
At that point, I walked out, drove home sobbing to my best friend on the phone about what had just happened, locked myself in the bedroom, and cried myself to sleep. Needless to say, I was devastated because I was seriously doubting my relationship.
It took me a while to gather my thoughts, but after a few tense days, I sat my boyfriend down and recounted to him every horrible thing she had said to me. I pressed him on why he didn’t chime in when she lied about things that we both had previously agreed didn’t happen, and when she was being condescending towards me.
He admitted that he had felt he needed to be a neutral party in the conversation. I reminded him that I had walked into this conversation in good-faith that it was to clear up miscommunications, and instead I felt like it was his family vs. me having to defend my character, while being interrupted, insulted, and gaslit.
I point blank told him that I nearly broke up with him that night, and every day since but my friends had talked me down off that ledge because they acknowledge that we have something very special. I also point-blank told him I had three non-negotiable boundaries that I now needed to set in place for my mental health:
He needed to go to therapy, and his first appointment had to be within the next three weeks or I would end the relationship. He had one year to learn how to set boundaries with his family, and stand up for me when I am there and when I am not, or I would end the relationship.
I would not ever speak to his mom again, unless she apologized for the way she treated me, and even then I would not spend prolonged time with her or interact with her closely. He has since attended therapy regularly, where his therapist has expressed his mom has an emotionally-incestuous relationship towards him.
From a young age, she began to place the emotional responsibilities of a partner on my bf because his dad wasn’t meeting them. In therapy he has begun to recall a lot about his childhood he repressed like the fact that she would often vent to him and expose him to very adult topics from a young age.
She also asked him to make adult decisions for her, like how he felt about her divorcing her husband, his dad; or the financial burden of their very expensive schooling, asking him if he would be okay with being pulled out his senior year to be transferred to public school.
Additionally, his parents made passive-aggressive comments about race such as his mom stating her disgust for POC being with white women, and his dad saying he’s glad his son chose the “right kind of white” to date when he began dating one of his exes, who was European.
His parents were also very cold, distant and uninviting to his friends and girlfriends. They also have talked a lot about the night my bf let his mom berate me in Starbucks for 3 hours, and how wildly inappropriate her behavior, and him allowing it was. Since then, he has apologized on many occasions, saying more than once it’s one of the biggest regrets of his life, and the biggest mistake he has ever made in our relationship.
He has also tried repeatedly to set boundaries with his parents and talk to them about the inappropriate things they have said, and continue to say, however, the conversations always fall apart, usually with them beginning to gaslight him, make excuses for their behavior, change the topic, and pretend they don’t understand the very simple things he is asking them to do.
For example, his mom tried to say I was trying to control her, and then showed the text (that he has helped me write) where I was saying I hope going forward we can be respectful towards each other as proof, and therefore I wasn't going to allow her to see her grandchildren (?????).
Another time, when he tried to speak with her about how she had spoken to me, she claimed it was his fault she treated me poorly because she didn't know she needed to be nice to me because she thought I was just some chick he was hooking up with, and repeatedly changed the topic.
Instead, she brought up how his dad had been horrible to her throughout their marriage, describing in detail his repeated infidelities, among other things. His father at one point, completely unprompted asked my bf to move in with him if he got selected to Pastor a church with an attached home.
He began talking about how much of a mistake it was for him to move in with his wife when he was my bf’s age. When my bf confronted him about this, his dad said my bf was single and also would have offered his brother the same thing (his brother, who had been unemployed for almost a year and was financially stressed, doesn’t recall being offered the same thing, oddly enough).
My bf then said he didn’t want to be referred to as single, to which his dad said he was biblically single, and so he would do so regardless. He is visibly exasperated with the conversations, often dreading having to interact with his parents, and has begun seeing them less and less.
This is painful for me to see, because I don’t want him to not have a relationship with them. But also I know that I cannot have a relationship with them without something changing—and my bigger concern is that if we have children, they would see this behavior and think it is okay.
It’s one thing for them to traumatize me, but I have told my bf I am not okay with them traumatizing our children. I know all of this is making him feel torn, and often when we try and talk about it, and how toxic some of their behavior is, he gets so wrapped up in trying to defend their character I don’t feel truly heard.
My friends think he has worked really hard to grow these last 10 months, and has already made some big changes and wants to continue to do better so that I feel safe around his family.
However, my therapist has pointed out this might be a bigger issue further down the road, and has asked me if he has changed enough for me to consider next steps with him. Originally, we planned on getting engaged next Spring, but things have been in a holding pattern for obvious reasons.
At first I was feeling like he had, because his uncle expressed wanting to sit down and have a conversation with us to help improve my relationship with his mom, and my bf had called him and set boundaries that the strain had come from his mom’s behavior.
I had already tried to mend that fence but was treated poorly and it would not happen again. However, I found out this weekend his uncle doesn’t plan on his mom being there, and instead just wants to share information about his mom to help us “understand”.
I straight-up told my bf that was triangulation and I wasn’t sure I wanted to have the conversation anymore. He was devastated and said he felt like this was his last hope, as he and his uncle had already acknowledged his mom’s behavior will probably never change.
I also found out he talked to his dad again about his frustrations, yet still did not clearly set the boundary that he needed to be respectful towards our relationship and towards me. I got quiet at this point and after a while he admitted he knew he had dropped the ball, but honestly at this point it all felt like too much.
I told him I didn’t feel like re-hashing the same conversation because there really wasn’t anything left for us to say for the millionth time, and I was tired. Since then, things have been really tense between us.
I know I said I would give him a year, and maybe I am not being fair getting upset when it hasn’t been the full year, and he in fact has gone to therapy and has set boundaries with some of his family (the ones who care to listen at least). It is so much for someone to process and overcome in a year.
He is just seeing for the first time how toxic many of his family’s patterns are and is still navigating how to put a stop to it. Hasn’t he technically met my ultimatums, so I should be grateful for the progress I do see? Are my expectations too high? Am I being an unreasonable AH?
I am grateful that my husband took the time to show me how toxic my father was and supported me in learning how to deal with that and change my responses to my father. But, in the end, the only solution was NC with my father. I do not regret that one bit and my life has been better for it.
Unless your BF is willing and capable of going no contact with his mother this will never end. And unless he is capable of not blaming you if he goes NC then you will never hear the end of it.
Mushusleftwhisker (OP)
Thank you for sharing this. Do you mind sharing how long it took from him first talking with you about it to it finally clicking for you to NC? My bf now recognizes that her behavior is 100% unacceptable, despite how normalized it has been for him. He also acknowledges that he will have to go no contact if she doesn’t change. But I am not sure when he is going to decide she isn’t going to change, if that makes sense.
I wouldn’t say you would be an a hole. Before making any decisions I would lay out your feelings to your partner and tell him your concerns with the relationship. I would then make a decision based on how that conversation goes. You deserve to feel comfortable and safe. I’m so sorry you are going through this.
Hello friends! I am not sure where to start, it is crazy to look back on that post and see how much has changed. First, we started couples therapy while both continuing individual therapy.
Our couples therapist straight-up said my partner’s mom is a narcissist. She began highlighting how all of the manipulation, interrupting, gaslighting, projecting, blame shifting, and victim-playing his mom would do when he would try to speak to her about her behavior showed she was extremely calculated in her behavior.
Up until this point, this behavior had gone largely unchecked, which is why she was getting increasingly aggressive with him when he would try to speak with her. His father and uncle would repeatedly tell him to just go along with her and leave it be, because that’s just how she was, and nothing was going to change.
In later sessions, she told him that is exactly what family members of highly toxic people do, because that is how they are able to continue their behavior. The look on his face when he realized she was right, and his mom was play-by-play following the gamebook that every narcissistic person does was heartbreaking.
Up until that point, I think he had convinced himself this was a one-off incident that was out of character for her, but that she was a good person. But at that point, the floodgates had opened. He spent a lot of time in therapy and independently reflecting on his childhood, and his mom’s history of this exact behavior.
He confided in me a few weeks later that she had done things like this his entire life: always in conflict with people, talking as if she was superior to everyone and they were stupid, putting people down and belittling them to their faces, claiming to be above or better than people. She would frequently belittle his father when they were kids, and talk poorly about people behind their back.
He also admitted to me she said on multiple occasions “that little girl thinks we’re on the same level” when he would try to speak to her about treating me with respect and kindness. It wasn’t long before he snapped out of the guilt and people pleasing.
He started saying things like “I am not asking for a lot” and “at the end of the day, all I have asked her to do is apologize and be kind”. I did my best to be kind, supportive, and be present while he processed this. It was hard to see someone I care so much about have his entire world view shattered.
Soon, he was addressing conversations head-on. Telling his uncle we would not sit down and have a conversation with him about how to “navigate” his mother. Then telling his uncle in another convo that the reason he doesn’t smile when he talks to his mom about me is because of the way she has acted (which his uncle said is also what he himself told her).
Then also telling his uncle he is no longer going to pick up the phone and “try to have a conversation” about things with her when she has steamrolled him every time he attempts to talk with her about it.
Eventually, my partner decided to send her a message that expressed he wants her to be involved, but he needs to be respectful of me in order to be involved, starting with apologizing to me. He ended it by saying if she wants to be involved going forward, he needs to see a change of behavior, and to hear her say she wants to be involved.
Any other response than “yes” to this, he said he would take as a no. She simply did not respond, which cut him deeper than any “no” or change of topic like she had in the past.
At this point, she instead ran to his little brother, and used his little brother’s biggest fears and trauma to weaponize against my partner. His brother has had a lot of fear with abandonment from loved ones, due to several traumatic events and losses to him throughout his childhood and young adult life.
His brother and mother are very close, and she knew all this too well. She began to tell his brother that soon my partner would “throw him away” over a “small disagreement” like he had with her.
My partner was able to talk to his brother and rationalize with him and smooth over a lot of those fears, expressing that he felt it was very minimizing to refer to this as a small disagreement, and reminding his little brother not to take on the emotions of others.
He made it a point to say as long as he is being respectful of his boundaries, he will be in his brother’s life and they made plans to see each other soon. Things were well for a few days, but soon his brother dropped off the face of the earth.
This was really a turning point for me. She, more than anyone, knew his brother struggled with depression, anxiety and fear of abandonment because of his past, and for her to weaponize his mental health against my partner is inexcusable.
For me, she had crossed a line that was unforgivable, and I do not see myself ever being able to trust her. In my personal opinion, I think someone who is willing to weaponize someone’s mental health–especially their SON’S mental health–cannot ever be trusted around children.
In therapy, I brought this up, and we agreed that this was alarming behavior we did not want our kids to be around, and that the only way she would ever be allowed to be around our children is if she was in years of intensive therapy and we saw long-term and radical change in her.
Even then, it would be heavily supervised until we felt they were old enough to make their own decisions. I was feeling a lot more confident in my partner's ability to see toxic behaviors and put up boundaries.
He now can plainly see how manipulative she is, running around to each person in the family and spinning the story in a slightly different way for each person in a way she feels will get them on her side.
For example, she’s telling his uncle she’s worried because he doesn’t seem happy, but also told his brother he would be “thrown away” knowing that would trigger him. Additionally, her and my partner’s father are currently separated, and have been for a few months.
My partner sat down with his dad around Christmas to let him know he plans on marrying me and wants him to be involved and his dad was initially happy and said he wanted to be involved.
However, after speaking with his mom, his dad then came back and said he wanted to get to know me, but he couldn’t do things without his wife. My partner believes she is using their (him and his dad) relationship to get him to comply with her wishes through withholding his dad’s involvement, as one of the conditions for his dad and his mom to reconcile their marriage.
Although it is disappointing, neither of us are really surprised anymore. My partner has come to the point of acceptance that she will not willingly change except maybe to save face, and the likelihood of that is still slim.
He has decided to continue building a life with me–without her in it, since that is what she chose. On our two year anniversary, he proposed in one of our favorite places. It was the happiest day of my life and I said “yes” with 100% confidence that I was marrying someone who could set boundaries, and put his future family with me and our children first.
We are sure she heard through the grapevine, but he is done attempting to convince her to be involved or be nice. If/when she changes her tune and apologizes, she will be invited to the wedding. But as of right now, she is not on our very short head-count list.
We recently took an engagement-moon, and have been very focused on each other, planning the wedding, and looking at houses to buy together. I am sure there will be other drama she will attempt to stir up, and if she does, I will update you, but as of right now, we are blissfully happy planning a life together as one, supporting each other, and not letting the general BS kill our vibe.
Is the brother ok?? Have you heard from him since he “dropped off the face of the earth”?
Mushusleftwhisker (OP)
We are not sure about that. My fiancé has reached out twice now and not gotten a response. He is going to try and call him again tonight after work. We are very worried about him:/ He is highly emphatic and is also just starting to set boundaries with their mom on the emotional enmeshment front.
He recently told her he would not be her therapist anymore or be involved in the drama, which is when she really ramped up on my fiancé. I will update you if/when we learn more.
Make sure you hire security for your wedding and reception. The family will make sure she knows where and when it will be. She may, probably will, try and cause a scene.