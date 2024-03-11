Woman catches BF's mom stealing her debit card at funeral, gets scolded. AITA?

She said she would pay me back soon, and that she really needed it. I don’t know what she bought, but I don’t care considering she STOLE my card. She also apparently has a history with gambling and stealing.

She has taken money from Greg before, and a driving factor of her divorce with Greg’s father was that she stole most of his savings while they were separated. He has never recovered the money, but it was almost half a million.

I decided I would involve the authorities, and now Lisa is furious and saying I’m being a brat and a lot of other insults and that I could have just waited for her to pay me back. Even though she also has a reputation of not paying people.