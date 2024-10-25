'AITA for calling out my BF for throwing his late wife a "birthday party"? It's RIDICULOUS.' UPDATED

Then, they went outside to release balloons, sending their birthday wishes to her in Heaven. I felt humiliated and small, left and cried all night. All I could think about was how much I cared for Tony and how much love he held for another woman. It stung knowing he'd never love me as intensely.

The next morning, Tony called, saying the party was great and he was glad I could make it. But his words made me feel like just another guest, not the woman he was in a relationship with. He invited me for dinner after work.

I agreed but realized it was time to discuss him moving on from Laura and focusing on our relationship. When I arrived at his messy house, he apologized for not having food and suggested we clean up the party mess and reheat leftovers later.