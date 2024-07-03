'AITA for flipping out at my BF when he pranked me at work?' UPDATED

"AITA for not understanding why my boyfriend pranking me at work was funny?"

So I (22 f) was doing an internship at a very prestigious company in my field, and because I went to the same universty as the CEO, he wanted to meet me and have a chat and offer me a job when I graduated, and he said we will meet again at the end of my internship (keep this in mind). My boyfriend was also doing an internship (in a different place).

So one day I get a call from the CEO's office asking me to meet him right away and I go up there and ask if he wanted to see me and his secretary says she didn't think we had an appointment and I call the number and my boyfriend answers and I just hang up, and go to my desk.