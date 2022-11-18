Someecards Logo
Boyfriend refuses to admit any wrong doing after exposing GF's secrets to family.

Shenuque Tissera
Nov 18, 2022
Trust is the foundation of all good relationships. If you tell your partner a secret, the expectation is that they'll take it with them to the grave or until you break up. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman wonders if she's being gaslit or has the right to be angry at her boyfriend.

I ask this because sometimes I feel like I’m going crazy or being toxic. I (F25) lost my job last month through a disciplinary process, in which I was accused of something I didn’t do and decided to quit rather than ride it out as I’d been unhappy there for a little while.

This situation was challenging, and I struggled with the transition. I am still ashamed and embarrassed by it all, even though it turned out for the better (I landed a better job with insane benefits after a day and a half of resigning).

