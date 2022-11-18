Boyfriend refuses to admit any wrong doing after exposing GF's secrets to family.

Trust is the foundation of all good relationships. If you tell your partner a secret, the expectation is that they'll take it with them to the grave or until you break up. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman wonders if she's being gaslit or has the right to be angry at her boyfriend.
I ask this because sometimes I feel like I’m going crazy or being toxic. I (F25) lost my job last month through a disciplinary process, in which I was accused of something I didn’t do and decided to quit rather than ride it out as I’d been unhappy there for a little while.
This situation was challenging, and I struggled with the transition. I am still ashamed and embarrassed by it all, even though it turned out for the better (I landed a better job with insane benefits after a day and a half of resigning).