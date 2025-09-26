'AITA? My BF says I 'cheated' but we agreed to an open relationship while I'm abroad.'

We went back to his place, followed all the rules, and that was the end of it. It meant nothing emotionally. The very next day, sticking to our agreement, I called my boyfriend and told him that I did it.

I expected him to be upset, but I thought we could talk through it because we had a rules for it. Instead, he absolutely exploded. He completely ignored our agreement and started shaming me. He asked how I could be so "cheap" and "easy" after only three months, accused me of just wanting to sleep around the whole time, and said that America had clearly turned me into a bad and promiscuous person.