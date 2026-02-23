'Am I overreacting because my BF wants to write off my mortgage on his taxes?'

I told him it was a scam, he didn't listen to me and went anyway. Aaannd guess what...It turned out to be a scam. He lost thousands on travel costs, and expenses. He came back from sales dead broke.

He decided to open his own company doing renovations and landscaping. He still hasn't made much and I am still paying most of the bills. Including his dental insurance, a tire bill he accrued, his half of a hot tub we were supposed to be paying for together, and an expensive gym membership we are supposed to be paying together.

Recently, he came to me and said that he wants me to start giving him the money I put toward my mortgage, so that he can pay it out of his bank account and use my mortgage as a write off.