Boyfriend’s 2am 'loyalty test' inspired by viral video ends relationship. AITA?

I am seriously never dating again. No advice needed, just want to vent. So, I became official with this guy a couple months ago. He was sweet, kind, funny, gorgeous, the usual stuff.
Everything was fine; we’d stay at each others places, have date nights, general relationship stuff. In short, no red flags; a couple beige ones here and there but everyone has those. Then came the other night.
He’s currently having to pick up the slack at his job due to multiple people quitting. We decided to spend the weekend at my place as his roommates can be quite loud and he needed to concentrate on fixing a system at his job so he can remotely work.
Friday is fine, we stay in and in between his working we do the usual couple stuff. Saturday comes and something has gone wrong and the stress is doubled, so he isn’t eating anything I make which is fine, I simply remind him there are leftovers in the fridge. By 11pm, he’s still working, so I head to bed.
I am then startled awake by him at 2am shaking me, telling me he’s hungry now. Confused, I remind him about the leftovers and turn over to go back to sleep but he gets grumpy and tells me I need to make him something fresh, now.
I’m honestly completely confused and so sleepy while he rattles on about coconut shrimp or something. Still half asleep, I just stare at him as I try to work out what the eff is happening.
i’m guessing my silence pissed him off as he started having a go at me for not ‘doing my duty’ as his girlfriend. That woke me up fully and I told him to get out of my house.
His attitude changed then and he was apologising but I just repeated myself and eventually he left the room. I followed him, picked up his stuff, put it into a bag and once again told him to get out.
He looked like a deer in headlights. He kept trying to say sorry and hug me and it was only when I threw his car keys into his arms that he realised I was serious and left. This was Sunday morning, it’s now Monday night and I still refuse to speak to him.
He’s tried calling and texting but i’m honestly just annoyed and dumbfounded. I know I’ll have to speak to him at some point but i don’t want to, he’s an idiot. If/when i do speak to him I’ll update, for now I’m going to bed.
Holy sweet jeebus that’s a lot of notifications. thank you for your overwhelming support, glad to know i’m not the only one who thinks this is stupid. Also to the ones who said I should’ve just done it or agreed with the man child thank you I needed a laugh today. Onto the update!
He came into my job to talk and explained that his friends saw a video of a woman being woken up to cook for her man and they decided to test it out on their partners as a ‘loyalty test’ so my initial judgement of him being an idiot was correct.
He was surprised when I broke up with him, but he was calm and accepting albeit sad. either way, that’s over with.
To answer a few concerns:
Nope, no drugs, just bad judgement. No mental health concerns. Yes he’s stressed but it’s surface stress that’ll be fine once his work hires some new people I’m sure. Honestly? Not my concern anymore.
Someone mentioned unconditional love? The relationship was less than 3 months, chill out. Seriously though, thank you for even taking the time to read my sleepy ramblings. I'm gonna buy myself a nice bottle of wine once I’ve finished work as a thank you to myself for not settling. Until next time!
After reading story after story on Reddit of women letting men walk all over them this is incredibly refreshing. I'm so proud of you. Good job. In your shoes I wouldn't even feel the need to communicate further. Block him. He knows what happened.
I mean, do you have to speak to him? He showed his true colours, there's little point.
of the night? He’s a manchild and not a thoughtful partner. Good for you and tossing him out. BabyBoy should have acted like a grownup and ate the leftovers like you told him too. Grow up.
Good for you girl!! that grown man could have definitely made himself some food if he wanted it that bad.
That's crazy. How did he just flipped that switch, just some random night at 2am. I had to break things off with someone not too long ago. She demanded to stay at my place with me from 8am all the way to 10pm, I refused, she got angry and I broke it off later that day.
Like....I have a 9-5 job and responsibilities. We can hang out for 3-4 hours after I get off from my shift but all day? No! How even? I work. People no longer respect boundaries.
Brava! He had dozens of alternatives, and waking you up and demanding that you cook for him was the one he went with?! He has no one to blame but himself.
No kids, don't live together, and aren't married. You don't actually have to talk to him every again. That's up to you.
I had to read this twice. His math don't add. How you going to be at your gf place she was nice enough to let you stay the weekend because of your roommates and had the audacity to wake her at 2a.m to cook you some fresh food.
That's wild!! What's wrong with his arms and legs?? I'm a couple years older than him. There's no way my stomach my responsibility. You're better off without him.