Boyfriend’s 2am 'loyalty test' inspired by viral video ends relationship. AITA?

"BF woke me up at 2am to make him dinner; I made him leave instead."

I am seriously never dating again. No advice needed, just want to vent. So, I became official with this guy a couple months ago. He was sweet, kind, funny, gorgeous, the usual stuff.

Everything was fine; we’d stay at each others places, have date nights, general relationship stuff. In short, no red flags; a couple beige ones here and there but everyone has those. Then came the other night.

He’s currently having to pick up the slack at his job due to multiple people quitting. We decided to spend the weekend at my place as his roommates can be quite loud and he needed to concentrate on fixing a system at his job so he can remotely work.