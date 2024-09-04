'AITA for threatening to break up with my BF for lying about working with an ex-fling?' UPDATED 3X

He told me that he made a spontaneous stop by at my old apartment, something that wasn't unusual for him, and was confused when he realized I wasn't living there anymore. Isaac admitted to cheating on me, something Josh didn't know, but had suspected.

You guys were right. He said that comment to warn me. Some things I've come to realize is Isaac was possessive. He wouldn't let me hang out with our male friends one on one. He was always lurking next to me. Josh told me he alerted our entire friend group of what Isaac did, and while two or three of the guys took Isaac's side (what the hell) the rest felt terrible for me.