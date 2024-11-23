'AITA for telling my male BFF that I am done reassuring his jealous GF about our relationship?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my best guy friend that I don’t want to constantly reassure his girlfriend about our friendship being platonic?"

I (26f) have a best guy friend who we will call Rob (27f) who just started dating a very immature, borderline psychotic girl (23f). This post is just one of the reasons why I don’t like her, but I won’t get into the variety of reasons I dislike her. Rob and I have been friends for 21 years.

We got especially close after his brother died from an OD a few years ago. He is my daughter’s godfather and one of my closest friends. I need to stress things are VERY platonic on both ends. Nothing even remotely romantic has ever happened. I like hanging out with him because he knows all of my trauma and isn’t judgmental. Our hangouts really help me destress and brings me a lot of joy.