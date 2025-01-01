'AITA for telling my BFF not to come to my wedding because of her feelings for me?' UPDATED

I was shocked. Not just because of the meltdown but because she has ALWAYS insisted that she is asexual (and aromantic). So I’m like, “You?” “Yes, me! It should be me there with you, not him!” There it is. She wasn’t jealous that I’m getting married, she’s jealous that I’m not getting married to HER.

I was dumbfounded, as 1) I’m straight and 2) she said she was aromantic. Now I get that she was in the closet, but to come out to me this way and then be angry at me for not reciprocating feelings I never knew she had and literally CAN’T reciprocate made me upset. Looking back, I understand she may have been trying to give me hints, but hints aren’t enough in a situation like this.