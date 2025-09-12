'My BF's married coworker is determined to be the main character in his life. Is this sabotage?'

My boyfriend and I have been together for several years. We both live in a major city, and he works as a store manager at a popular café chain. This is about one of his coworkers — I’ll call her W.
Since we started dating, my boyfriend has almost always brought me to his work events and regularly invites me to hang out at the store during his shifts — so I know most of his coworkers well, including W.
W recently married (yes, married) her long-time boyfriend of 10+ years, and she works very closely with my boyfriend. She’s technically below him in rank, but she plays a major role in his day-to-day operations — and because of how their workplace evaluates staff, their performance is often judged together. Their work dynamic has to stay smooth.
So while my boyfriend can’t afford open conflict, he’s always been clear about emotional boundaries and consistently includes me in his life. Before anyone jumps to conclusions — this is not a post about him being blind. This is about someone who repeatedly crosses lines even when she’s clearly being pushed back.
🚗 She asks my bf (behind my back) to drive her to work
A while ago, W and my boyfriend were frequently assigned to one of their more remote locations — about 40 minutes outside the city. Since we all live downtown, she started texting him asking if he could give her rides.
The first time, he politely replied: “I’m dropping my girlfriend off in the mornings, so it’s not really on the way.” She didn’t take the hint. She kept asking. Every time.
He started making up various soft excuses just to keep the peace. We were both confused. Was she clueless? Or was she deliberately boundary-blind?
Then one day, I was at the store visiting him. He was moving inventory into the basement, and W followed him down. When they came back up, she went to the bathroom — and my boyfriend immediately pulled me aside and whispered:
“She just followed me downstairs to tell me she has tomorrow off. But she knows I’m working at the remote store, and she offered to go ‘help out’ — off the clock — if I can give her a ride.” I was like, “Is she for real??” He said, “Don’t worry, I’ve got this. Just act normal when she comes out.”
When W came out of the bathroom, my boyfriend casually (but loudly) asked: “Hey, what did you say your plan was for tomorrow morning again?” Her face dropped. She glanced at me, clearly caught off guard. Then stammered: “Oh, uh… I’m off, so probably just resting at home.” She never asked him for a ride again.
🎂 She Tried to Out-Celebrate Me for MY Boyfriend’s Birthday
This summer, my boyfriend decided not to throw a bday party — but planned a trip abroad with me instead. Low-key, just the two of us.
W found out and told my boyfriend she was going to throw him a birthday party before our trip — without telling me. He thought that was weird and said to me: “She knows we’re together, and she knows you. Why is she doing this behind your back?” So he came up with a counter-plan: I’d “coincidentally” throw a party on the same date, and we’d invite her.
I booked a restaurant, invited his friends and coworkers (including her), and made it casual but sweet. When I invited her, she looked visibly annoyed and said: “Oh, thanks for the invite. But no need to bring a cake — I already bought one.” ...Excuse me, who tf are you? But stuff gets even crazier.
The night before the party, she suddenly showed up at the store while he was on closing shift (I was home), and she brought him another cake, plus an expensive gift — all while filming a “surprise” video. My boyfriend called me right after, kind of laughing in disbelief. Later, I watched the video. His first reaction: “Oh… thank you. But where’s my girlfriend?”
You can hear her laugh awkwardly behind the camera: “Oops… I forgot.”
(You didn’t forget.) She later said the gift and cake were from “her and another coworker who just chipped in” — but never explained why she couldn’t just bring it to the actual party the next day like everyone else.
And yes, she posted the surprise video on Instagram and tagged him, clearly expecting him to repost. When he got the notification, he showed me and told me: “I don’t want to repost it before your party — that would make it look like she celebrated me first. That’s exactly what she wants.” I was relieved — he gets it!
Then, at the actual night of the party, while I was in the bathroom, she cornered him and confronted why he hadn’t reposted her story yet because it was “about to expire.” He didn’t argue — he just said, “Don’t worry, I’ll repost everyone’s stories.” Later he first posted a photo of us with the caption: “Thanks bb for throwing me a birthday party ❤️"
Only after that did he repost hers. Honestly… the cleanest way he could’ve handled it. But I was still seething.
💭 Final Thoughts
She knows who I am. She sees me all the time. She knows we’re together and that I’m a big part of his life.
This isn’t just a well-meaning coworker being extra. This is someone competing — quietly and politely — to be seen as the “first,” the “closest,” the “most special.” It’s doesn't feel romantic to me, but it’s most definitely performative. I used to think I was being paranoid. But my boyfriend noticed too. And he’s the one who came up with ways to keep her in check without making a scene.
Now I just feel tired and annoyed. So, what do you think? Is she just boundariless and attention-hungry? Or is this low-key sabotage disguised as niceness? And how would you handle it — considering they have to keep working closely?
HyperDsloth said:
Can't he just ask his boss to be paired with someone else?
OP responded:
he's tried - but I guess they're short-staffed atm. So, so far, he only got to have less shifts scheduled with her, so things are a bit better now. But will still have attend regular team meetings together along with other management level coworkers.
SpecialistGas8262 said:
She has some SERIOUS main character energy. I think your boyfriend is handling it super well. Hopefully she'll eventually get bored.
JuniperMarzi30 said:
The fact that she’s married and still doing all this is wild. Sounds like she thrives on being the center of attention and doesn’t care whose relationship she messes with.
Knickers1978 said:
Does her husband realise all this is going on? Is he oblivious? Someone needs to point it out to him.
OP responded:
i think he does??? and while i understand every couple's dynamics are different - from my very limited observation of her and her husband's interaction - i think she has A LOT more control and power over their relationship, if you know what i mean.
PiranhaPotato said:
I might be wrong, but she appears to be femininely threatened by you, and have the need to be seen as... Dare I say it, an alpha female in this mix. She wants to be the better than you woman.