'AITA for being "immature" and refusing to forgive my BF and my best friend for what they did?'

I cut both of them out of my life immediately. I couldn’t even look at them. But the story doesn’t end there. Three months later, Kyle moved to the city where I was living. We ended up at the same university, and I’d run into him all the time. Every time he saw me, Kyle would apologize, saying he had made a huge mistake, that he still loved me, that he wanted to get back together.

He was constantly looking for me, trying to reconnect, telling me over and over again how sorry he was. But by then, I was completely shattered. I had cried myself to sleep so many nights, feeling like my entire world had been ripped apart. I couldn’t trust either of them anymore.