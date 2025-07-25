Biker 'startles a woman' while 'riding like a normal person.' AITA? 'She YELLED at me.'

She then pointed out that I was wearing headphones too, but I wasn’t actually listening to anything at the time, I just had one in my ear and could hear her perfectly fine. I explained that the difference is, I could hear everything around me and had full awareness of my surroundings.

I told her in the future she might consider keeping one earbud out or turning the volume down so she’s more aware, especially when using a shared path. Then I left. I know I probably didn’t need to stop and engage, but the way she yelled at me made it seem like she thought I had done something unsafe or careless, which genuinely confused me. Am I the ahole?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Possible-Tangelo9344 said: