'AITA for 'destroying a family' after my BIL tried to give away my vintage Porsche?'

I felt this cold wave just wash over me. I must have marched over there in two seconds flat. "What the hell do you think you're doing?" I said, my voice was probably shaking.

Dave had the audacity to laugh. "Oh, relax, man! We're just giving Kyle his birthday present! Don't be so dramatic."

Kyle chimes in, "Yeah, my dad said I could have it!"

I saw red. I angrily opened the car door and said, "Kyle, get out. Now." I didn't shove him or anything like that, but I wasn't asking. He got out, sulking like I'd just kicked his puppy.