'AITA for 'destroying a family' after my BIL tried to give away my vintage Porsche?'

Alright, I need to get this off my chest and see if I’ve completely lost the plot. My family is currently blowing up my phone, and my wife, while she gets it, thinks I took it too far.
So, for some background, I (32M) am a car guy. Like, a proper "spend every weekend in the garage covered in grease" kind of guy. It’s my thing. My pride and joy is this 1978 Porsche 911 I’ve been restoring since I was 27.
I bought it as a complete rust bucket for a song and spent the last five years and basically every spare penny I had bringing it back to life. We’re talking late nights, skinned knuckles, the whole nine yards. This car is my baby. It’s not just a thing I own; it’s a part of me.
Now, enter my brother-in-law, Dave (40M). Dave is… well, he’s the kind of guy who thinks the world owes him. He’s always made these "jokes" about my Porsche. "You never drive it, you should just let me have it," or "Must be nice to have a toy like that." You know the type. I always just brushed it off.
The chaos ensued last Saturday. We had a family BBQ at our place. Dave, his wife (my sister), and their 16-year-old son, Kyle, were there. Kyle just got his license and has been absolutely relentless about getting a car. Not just any car, a nice car. The apple didn't fall far from the tree.
I had the Porsche parked in the driveway. It was a nice day, I’d just detailed it, you know? I was proud. I went inside to grab a tray of burgers, couldn't have been more than three minutes. When I walked back out, my stomach just dropped.
There was Kyle, sitting in the driver's seat of my Porsche, with the biggest, smuggest grin on his face. And Dave is standing right there, arm around him, and I hear him say, clear as day: "...so that's my big surprise for you, buddy. For your birthday next week. She's all yours!"
I felt this cold wave just wash over me. I must have marched over there in two seconds flat.
"What the hell do you think you're doing?" I said, my voice was probably shaking.
Dave had the audacity to laugh. "Oh, relax, man! We're just giving Kyle his birthday present! Don't be so dramatic."
Kyle chimes in, "Yeah, my dad said I could have it!"
I saw red. I angrily opened the car door and said, "Kyle, get out. Now." I didn't shove him or anything like that, but I wasn't asking. He got out, sulking like I'd just kicked his puppy.
The scene that followed was insane. Dave's wife started shrieking about how I was "humiliating" them. Dave got in my face, all puffed up, saying, "It's a freaking car! You can buy another one! You're really gonna ruin your nephew's birthday over this?"
I didn't even argue. I just pointed at my front gate and said, "All of you. Get off my property. Right now."
You'd think I'd murdered someone.
The texts started pouring in. My sister sobbing about how I broke Kyle's heart. My mom calling saying I was too harsh, that "family doesn't treat family like that." All the usual guilt-trip garbage.
But here's where I might have become the jerk. I was still so angry on Monday. I couldn't get Dave's smug face out of my head. He's been chasing this big promotion at his fancy finance job for like two years. A Senior Director spot. And I know the CEO of that company, Mark. We play golf a few times a year.
So I called Mark. I didn't scream or yell. I just said, "Hey Mark, this is a weird call, but I feel like you should know something about Dave's character." And I told him exactly what happened.
I said, "A guy who tries to give away a $60,000 asset that isn't his, who lies to his kid so brazenly... I don't know, man. It just shows a real lack of judgment and integrity. I thought you should know before you put him in charge of more important things."
I found out this morning that Dave didn't get the promotion. The official reason was "issues with professional judgment."
Now, the fallout is apocalyptic. My sister says I've "destroyed their lives" and that Dave's career is over. My parents are begging me to apologize to "save the family."
My wife is on my side about the car, she knows what it means to me. But she thinks calling his boss was a bridge too far, that I should have just let them be miserable on their own. So, be honest with me. Am I the jerk here? For protecting my car, and then for burning his career to the ground behind it?
NTA.
He does lack character and judgement.
This can't be real. No one does this, in your face, and no family rallies around said lunatic like this. Like there's AHs and idiots but this is stupid.
NTA. I would go scorched earth on him. He (and any who support him) would no longer be allowed on my property. Period.
Nope, not a jerk. Your BIL tried to take something that didn’t belong to him. He embarrassed himself.
I'm curious how he was planning on giving his kid a car someone else owns? Did you go too far? Without knowing your relationship with Mark-I really can't say. But you were doing Mark a favor by pointing out that the promotion might not be best for your BIL. As far as cutting off the BIL-I vote yes. What a fool! Who needs that kind of crap?