'AITA for telling my bio sister I’m sorry she wasn’t adopted but I owe her nothing?'

I don’t feel comfortable landing her money or introducing her to my entire family. She even made a couple of comments that made me uneasy when she asked me if I thought my parents would have adopted her also had they known she existed when I was adopted, and if I think they would accept her into the family now.

Last night she called me again, this time to complain how she saw that the women in my family had a get together over the weekend and how she felt excluded since she didn’t get an invite. I told her that I get that she’s upset but that was a family get together for all the women and she’s not family to them, so she’s not entitled to an invitation.