'AITA for inviting my biofather and his family to my wedding against my dad's wishes?'

Since then I've connected with my father and his family. They're great people and I have a good relationship with him. He didn't know my mother was engaged when he was with her. I've gone LC with my mother after she confirmed that.

My dad has never been thrilled that I connected with my other family and has made it clear he doesn't want to see or hear about them and I've honored that. I've kept my two families apart. My dilemma is that I'm getting married next year.

I want them both there. I talked to my dad about it so that he'd have time to process. He doesn't want him or any of that part of my family there and told me I'm being disrespectful to him after he raised me.