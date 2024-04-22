Man's biological mom and kids ask for inheritance money; he says, 'you're strangers to me.' AITA?

She called me names. Then she told my aunts and uncles and they went crazy on me. They said she's "still my mom" and I said she was a biological mother, a birth mother, but not a mom when it concerned me.

They told me she was still my mom and her kids were my siblings and I should be there for them if not for her. They told me I shouldn't be a monster to them when I could help them.

I told them if they wanted a relationship they could help her. They told me my question was meant to be nasty and nothing else. I was also told she was young when she had me and I should understand better... she was 25. She wasn't a teenager. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

goldenfingernails