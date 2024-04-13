Woman bakes cake for niece's first birthday, angry SIL frames her for cheating. Updated 2X

Every Saturday we usually do a family day, usually, we all eat a bunch of good food and do some kind of activity together but this morning my father-in-law asked me to sit out of this week's family day out and I’m crushed.

Honestly, I was just trying to be nice and make my niece's birthday even more memorable, I was not trying to take the day away from her but it feels like everyone’s against me and I think I might be the jerk.

Edit: My profile picture is the cake and the theme of the party was cowboys and Texas. That’s why there is the Texas long horn and sheriffs badge.

Here is a picture of the cake (2 tiered with a topping of a cow and a sheriffs badge)