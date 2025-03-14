Birthday dinner guest speaks up over splitting the bill evenly, 'why should I fund your alcohol obsession?' AITA?

They started saying it was too difficult to work out and they blamed me for making a scene and it’s our friend’s birthday so I shouldn’t be complaining. Like, sorry, but since when does celebrating someone’s birthday mean I have to fund your oyster/alcohol obsession?

The birthday girl was on my side but the other 4 weren’t having it. So I gave up in the end as I didn’t want to cause her any upset and paid the bill shared equally, but the whole thing left a bad taste in my mouth. If you want to ball out at dinner, cool—but don’t expect everyone else to cover it. AITA for speaking up?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

AltruisticValuable26 said: